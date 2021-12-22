Washington tied with Eagles at halftime of Week 15 battle

The Washington Football Team started fast on offense and defense, in getting out to an early 10-0 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington’s defense continued to play well until midway through the second quarter when Eagles kicker Jake Elliott makes a short field to get Philadelphia on the board.

After a defensive stop, the Eagles would get the ball back on offense, driving the field before quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a short touchdown to tie the game.

Washington had another opportunity to score just before halftime, but quarterback Garrett Gilbert was sacked before halftime, and Washington ran out the clock instead of risking a turnover.

Overall, Gilbert played well in the first half, considering he was just signed Friday. For the WFT to pull off the win, they will need to run the ball more effectively. Washington managed to rush for 34 yards on 12 attempts in the first half.

Meanwhile, Washington’s defense played a bend but don’t break style in the first half. The Eagles managed 261 total yards, including 102 rushing yards. Miles Sanders ran for 69 yards in the first half.

Washington’s defense must tighten up if it expects to win the game. Over the past six weeks, the defense has been outstanding.