Washington’s Thanskgiving Day game vs. Cowboys was most-watched in NFL this season

For their first 10 games of the season, the Washington Football Team had an extremely hard time getting nearly anyone to tune into their games. This was not a surprise, with none of them coming on national television, and none of them acting as particularly interesting matchups between good teams. However, their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Dallas Cowboys would act as their first chance to really perform on a big stage.

Well, it turns out that stage was incredibly big, and they sure didn’t disappoint.

The recent numbers have come in, and Washington’s game vs. the Cowboys was the highest-rated game in the NFL this season, with more than 30 million viewers tuning in.

Of note: Washington-Dallas pulled in more TV viewers than any other NFL game this season. — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) December 1, 2020

Of course, that number likely has a lot more to do with the fact that it was Thanksgiving Day, rather than the fact that Washington was on, but we will still take what we can get. 30 million people tuned into watch Washington play the Cowboys, and the Burgundy and Gold absolutely thrashed Dallas, winning 41-16 in the end.

Next week, Washington will play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on national TV once again, with the game being moved to Monday evening. Is there a chance they can step up to the plate once again?

