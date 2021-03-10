Washington tenders Kyle Allen

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday that the team is continuing to explore all of its options at the quarterback position and they moved to formally make sure Kyle Allen is one of those options later in the day.

Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that the team has tendered Allen with a contract. As an exclusive rights free agent, Allen is not permitted to negotiate with other clubs once that tender is in place so his choices are to sign it or sit out.

Allen is recovering from a dislocated ankle that ended his season in Week 9. He started four games last season and went 60-of-87 for 610 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception.

Washington also has Taylor Heinicke under contract for 2021 after releasing Alex Smith last week.

