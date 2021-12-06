Washington TE Logan Thomas 'likely' tore ACL, MCL vs. Raiders, per report

Logan Thomas 'likely' tore ACL, MCL vs. Raiders, per report originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Washington's victory over the Las Vegas Raiders came at a hefty price.

Tight end Logan Thomas is believed to have likely torn his ACL and MCL, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Thomas will have an MRI on Monday to confirm.

Thomas will almost certainly miss the remainder of the season if further testing proves that he did tear both his ACL and MCL.

Thomas' injury came midway through the fourth quarter, as Raiders' defensive end Yannick Ngakoue went low on the tight end to avoid his block. Ngakoue's shoulder went directly into Thomas' knee. Thomas immediately fell to the ground in pain and took his helmet off before limping off the field next to trainers.

Logan Thomas sifted back across the line on this run, edge defender went low to avoid block and hit Thomas' knee. pic.twitter.com/o861Eao3D9 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 5, 2021

Sunday's game was just Thomas' second week back from a hamstring injury, one that forced him to miss six games of the season already. Thomas led Washington in receiving on Sunday, hauling in three catches for 48 yards, including an acrobatic one-handed touchdown grab.

The injury comes at a brutal time for Washington, as the club has won four straight games and is in the thick of the NFC playoff race with five games to play. Washington currently holds the No. 6 seed in the NFC and is just two games behind the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC East.

With Thomas presumably done for the season, rookie John Bates will likely have a bigger role moving forward. Ricky Seals-Jones should return soon from a hip injury to give the tight end room a boost as well.