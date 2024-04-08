Washington takes on Minnesota on 3-game slide

Washington Wizards (15-64, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (54-24, first in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Timberwolves -16.5; over/under is 222.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington heads into the matchup against Minnesota as losers of three in a row.

The Timberwolves have gone 28-10 at home. Minnesota leads the Western Conference in team defense, giving up 106.0 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Wizards are 8-31 on the road. Washington ranks ninth in the NBA with 27.8 assists per game led by Tyus Jones averaging 7.3.

The Timberwolves' 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Wizards give up. The Wizards average 12.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than the Timberwolves allow.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Timberwolves won the last meeting 118-107 on Jan. 25, with Anthony Edwards scoring 38 points in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is averaging 26 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Timberwolves. Naz Reid is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Corey Kispert is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Wizards. Jordan Poole is averaging 21.6 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 42.2 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.9 points per game.

Wizards: 4-6, averaging 110.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: Jaylen Clark: out (achilles), Karl-Anthony Towns: out (knee).

Wizards: Anthony Gill: out (knee), Richaun Holmes: out (toe), Tyus Jones: out (back), Marvin Bagley III: out (knee), Kyle Kuzma: out (ankle), Landry Shamet: out (calf), Bilal Coulibaly: out for season (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.