Washington takes down No. 7 Gonzaga at Alaska Airlines Arena | Highlights

Washington captured its first win over an AP Top 10 team since 2018 with its 78-73 victory over No. 7 Gonzaga on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Alaska Airlines Arena. The Huskies became the first Pac-12 men's basketball team to defeat the Zags since Dec. 12, 2015 (UCLA). Keion Brooks Jr. led the offense for UW with 17 points and 8 rebounds while four other Huskies recorded double-digit scoring. On the defensive end, Franck Kepnang recorded 5 blocks, 7 rebounds and 1 steal to go along with 14 points. For Pac-12 Men's Basketball overall, the win capped off a strong day for the league as its third win over non-conference Top 25 ranked opponents (also, No. 1 Arizona over No. 23 Wisconsin and Utah over No. 14 BYU).