Washington takes down Colorado for first Pac-12 win

On a sideline play in the final 26 seconds, Edwards came away from the bucket to take the inbounds pass, then shuffled it to 6-3 freshman Judah Mintz who got an angle on defender Marcus Hammond for a baseline drive to the hoop and a 62-61 lead with 14 seconds to play. The Syracuse zone, effective Saturday but less vaunted than in years past, held up well in ND’s final bid that produced only a deep, well-defended corner attempt from Dane Goodwin that fell off the rim in the first Atlantic Coast Conference game of the season for both teams. ND head coach Mike Brey admitted afterward he’ll wrestle with the decision to stay in a man-to-man defense at the finish rather than a zone, but the man had worked on the previous possession when Hammond, playing his first game of the season following a knee injury, stopped Mintz in the lane with one minute to go.