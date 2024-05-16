Washington takes on Connecticut following Atkins' 20-point performance

Washington Mystics (0-1, 0-1 Eastern Conference) at Connecticut Sun (1-0, 1-0 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington Mystics visits the Connecticut Sun after Ariel Atkins scored 20 points in the Mystics' 85-80 loss to the New York Liberty.

Connecticut finished 13-7 at home and 14-6 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Sun shot 44.5% from the field and 36.0% from 3-point range last season.

Washington finished 19-21 overall last season while going 9-11 in Eastern Conference action. The Mystics averaged 80.5 points per game while shooting 42.8% from the field and 33.6% from behind the arc last season.

INJURIES: Sun: None listed.

Mystics: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.