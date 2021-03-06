Washington stops Hawaii softball by mercy rule
Mar. 6—Washington's Madison Huskey launched a pair of two-run home runs in the eighth-ranked Huskies' 11-3, five-inning win over the Hawaii softball team on Friday at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.
Huskey, a junior right fielder, and senior Noelle Hee hit back-to-back homers to ignite Washington's five-run outburst in the third inning. Huskey went deep again to left field with one out in the fourth to give the Huskies (15-2 ) a 9-1 lead.
UW left fielder Sami Reynolds went 2-for-3 and drove in three runs. She opened the scoring with an RBI double off the left-field fence in the top of the first.
Washington right-hander Kelley Lynch struck out six, walked five and limited UH (0-2 ) to two hits in a complete-game victory. Lynch also went 2-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.
Rainbow Wahine senior Angelique Ramos accounted for all of UH's scoring with a sacrifice fly in the third inning and a two-run homer with two out in the fifth. Freshman Mya'Liah Bethea delivered UH's first hit with a line-drive double into the left-center gap in the third.
UH starter Ashley Murphy gave up seven runs, five earned, on nine hits in 21 /3 innings and took the loss.
Washington took a 2-0 lead in the first and UH threatened in the second when Lynch walked the bases loaded. But Lynch escaped with a strikeout and the Huskies took control with homers by Huskey and Hee in the third.
The series finale is set for 2 p.m. today at RWSS.