Washington still sees a future for Dwayne Haskins: ‘Few people can throw a ball like that’

At this point in time, it’s unclear when we are going to see Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins on the field again. It could happen this week against the Cincinnati Bengals should he need to fill in for Alex Smith (*furiously knock on wood*) or it could be a few weeks down the road, should Washington be eliminated from playoff contention. Heck, it could be that the next time we see Haskins play football is in a different uniform for all we know.

What matters, though, is that the coaching staff in Washington, primarily QB coach Ken Zampese, is holding onto the notion that there is hope for Haskins, and he has a future as a quarterback in the NFL.

QB coach Ken Zampese says he sees a future for D. Haskins. "very few people can throw the ball like that. He's in a select group. There's more to quarterback than that; we're working on that now. It's early. This should be his last year in college. Let's not rush to judgment." — John Keim (@john_keim) November 20, 2020

The main thing that Haskins has had going for him throughout his entire NFL career has been his arm strength, which many say is among the best in the league. However, his lack of experience in college mixed with the tumultuous situation he was thrown into in the NFL set him up for failure, and by the time that Ron Rivera got a good sample size from him, he made the decision that Haskins wasn’t ready. Yet.

There is still a lot of learning to be done and maturation to take place, but there is some hope that Haskins’ career hasn’t had the book closed before it’s really begun. We don’t know if the next chapters will take place in Washington or not, but it’s pretty apparent that there are more chapters to be written, at the very least.