Would Washington still be interested in former first-round wide receiver?

The Washington Football Team entered the 2021 offseason desperate for help at wide receiver. The Football Team added Curtis Samuel and Adam Humphries via free agency and Dyami Brown through the 2021 NFL draft.

In addition to the newcomers, Washington has No. 1 wideout Terry McLaurin, Kelvin Harmon, Cam Sims, Antonio Gandy-Golden, Steven Sims Jr., Dax Milne and others on the roster for training camp.

McLaurin, Samuel and Brown roster locks. Humphries is almost certain of a spot but not guaranteed. Cam Sims would seemingly have the No. 5 spot locked up, meaning there would be quite the battle for a potential sixth wide receiver spot on Washington’s 53-man roster.

With all of those bodies at wide receiver, the WFT would certainly have no interest in another receiver, would they?

On one of his podcasts before the NFL draft, John Keim of ESPN reported that Washington was potentially interested in former 2019 first-round pick N’Keal Harry of the New England Patriots.

On Tuesday, Harry’s agent formally requested a trade from the Patriots, per Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network.

Statement from #Patriots WR N’Keal Harry’s agent Jamal Tooson, who has formally requested a trade for the 2019 first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/3xdJbbar28 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 6, 2021

Now, that doesn’t mean New England intends to trade Harry. The Patriots spent the offseason upgrading their entire group of pass-catchers, but there was no indication of whether or not Harry was still in their plans.

Would Washington call New England about a player it liked just a few short months ago?

I doubt it. Regardless of compensation, the Football Team appears set at wide receiver for 2021. For the first time in a while, Washington will cut good players at the wide receiver position. Adding another big receiver, like Sims, Harmon and Gandy-Golden, doesn’t make much sense for the team.

Never say never, but I would believe the ship has sailed for Washington in regards to Harry.