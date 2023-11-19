Washington staves off Oregon State to remain unbeaten

Washington failed to score in the second half. The Huskies did enough before the break, though, and downed Oregon State, 22-20, on Saturday in rainy Corvallis.

The Huskies are 11-0 and have assured themselves a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game no matter what happens in their regular-season finale with Washington State, the Apple Cup.

Michael Pexnix Jr. threw a pair of TD passes and ran for another as he continued to try and build a Heisman Trophy campaign.

It could be argued that the difference in the game came late in the first quarter when Oregon State attempted to punt. The snap went over Josh Green’s head and he could do nothing but kick the ball out of the end zone.

The safety — two points — gave Washington a 9-7 lead at that point.

In the end, there was a two-point difference.

The Beavers dominated the second half, outscoring the Huskies 10-0 but a final drive ended with an incomplete pass.

Updated #Pac12FB Champ Game scenarios as we head into Week 13 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/gXwsnbgY9o — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) November 19, 2023

