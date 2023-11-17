Washington State's Ward, Colorado State's Sanders are vying to end their teams' slides

Nov. 17—Identical overall records, identical conference records, similar losing streaks and a pair of prolific quarterbacks — the similarities between the Washington State and Colorado football teams are plenty.

The biggest difference between the two Pac-12 programs is one is led by a national celebrity and NFL Hall of Famer and the other is coached by a former Division III athlete from small-school Wisconsin.

While WSU coach Jake Dickert is no Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders — he has a measly 34.5K followers compared to Sanders' 1.7 million on Twitter — Dickert's Cougars are still four-point favorites against Sanders' Buffaloes today. WSU (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) and Colorado (4-6, 1-6) kick off at 7:30 p.m. (FS1) at Gesa Field in Pullman.

WSU enters on a six-game losing streak while the Buffs have lost four straight and six of seven.

"I still think you see two teams with a bunch of 'Want to,' " Dickert said. "When I watch their tape and I watch our tape, you see a bunch of kids that are competing."

Here are three things to know about the matchup:

Battle of the QBs

Like their struggling teams that were both ranked early in the season, Colorado quarterback Sheduer Sanders and WSU quarterback Cam Ward share a plethora of similarities.

Both were major stars at the Football Championship Subdivision, Sanders at Jackson State and Ward at Incarnate Word.

Both can sometimes hold onto the ball for too long — Sanders has been sacked an NCAA-most 45 times this season and Ward was sacked 40 times a year ago (17 times this year).

And both juniors are among the best passers statistically in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Sanders, the son of his head coach, is No. 4 in passing yards per game (314.4), while Ward is No. 6 in the nation (312.7).

Sanders has 26 passing touchdowns with just three interceptions and four rushing touchdowns on the season. Ward has 20 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and six rushing scores.

Both will also likely be playing on Sundays in the NFL.

The biggest difference between the two are Ward's turnovers. The WSU QB lost three fumbles in last week's loss to Cal.

"The Sanders kid at quarterback is a lot like Cam — a creator, a strong-arm player, elusive in the pocket and can do a bunch of different things with the ball in his hands," Dickert said. "I think he's an elite-level talent."

What's the deal with Coach Prime?

Deion Sanders has been a big, outspoken sports personality ever since his playing days at Florida State in the 1980s.

Love him or hate him, the 56-year-old Sanders has garnered quite the following, in large part because he's backed up all his talking with results over the years.

Sanders' professional career spanned two sports — the NFL and MLB — playing for teams like Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees. He won two Super Bowls as a cornerback with the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers in the 1990s.

After spending time as an NFL analyst after his retirement with the Baltimore Ravens in 2005, Sanders eventually took to coaching.

He saw success at the FCS level, leading Jackson State to two SWAC championships in 2021 and '22 before making the surprising jump to the FBS to take over at one-win Colorado.

And here we are now.

Cougar seniors

These 17 Cougar seniors will be honored: Joshua Erling (LB), Ma'ake Fifita (OL), Konner Gomness (OL), Isaiah Hamilton (WR), Brennan Jackson (Edge), Chris Jackson (DB), Cameron Johnson (TE), Cam Lampkin (CB), Sam Lockett III (S), Christy Nkanu (OL), Devin Richardson (LB), Na'im Rodman (DL), Simon Samarzich (LS), Ron Stone Jr. (Edge), Colton Theaker (K), Lincoln Victor (WR), Nakia Watson (RB).

Odds and ends

WSU is a four-point favorite according to draftkings.com. ... The Cougars lead the all-time series 7-6 and have won the last three meetings including a 41-10 win over the Buffaloes in Pullman in 2019. WSU is 3-1 in games played in Pullman. ... WSU senior defensive tackle Na'im Rodman is a former Buffalo. He has 21 tackles and two sacks on the season playing in reserve.

Quote of note

"Washington State, they're a lot like us — statistically, aesthetically, things they excel in, things they don't. They're really similar to us. We're just praying, I'm praying as a coach, we want to play one game of mistake-free football. — CU coach Deion Sanders

