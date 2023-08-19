Washington State's special teams trio share special bond

Aug. 19—With how much time they spend together on and off the field, Washington State's special teams trio of kicker Dean Janikowski, punter/holder Nick Haberer and long snapper Simon Samarzich are constantly finding new ways to pass the hours.

The latest craze? RC cars.

Janikowski recently noticed a nice remote-controlled car for sale on eBay and decided to place a small bid. Next thing he knew, the toy vehicle was in the mail and headed his way.

"It's something new every single day," Janikowski said. "The other day, I bought an RC car, so we've been playing with RC cars in the backyard. Me and Nick ripping laps at like 11 o'clock at night.

"It's been fun. It can be anything (but) it's always something new."

Samarzich hasn't gotten in on the racing action yet but he said they're considering getting more cars.

"We're talking about maybe getting a couple of them and doing some races," he said.

A tight bond off the field has helped lead to some great results on it for the Cougar trio.

Janikowski and Haberer, both juniors, have started each of the last three seasons at kicker and punter, respectively, and racked up several accolades along the way.

Janikowski went 25-of-31 in field goals and 79-of-82 on extra points over the last two seasons, earning All-Pac-12 Conference first-team honors as a freshman in 2021.

Haberer is known for his hang time and consistency on his punts. He averaged 4.13 seconds of hang time last season, which was tops in the Pac-12 and No. 11 in the country, while averaging 42.4 yards per boot. He was a freshman All-American in 2021 and a Pac-12 honorable mention last season.

Samarzich has long snapped for punts for most of the last four seasons, and added snapping for field goals and PATs last season.

Awards are rarer to find for long snappers, but the senior last season was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award watch list, an award that goes to the nation's best long snapper.

"The bond is incredible," Janikowski said. "We hang out all the time. It's such a tight group.

"Hanging out with Nick, Nick's my roommate. Getting here the same year Simon got here it's been fun. I trust him with everything. I don't ever hesitate when I get on the field; I just know (the ball) is going to get there and just do my thing."

For Haberer, his journey from Sunshine Coast, Australia, to Gesa Field in Pullman has been a bit of a roller coaster.

Haberer joked that he still doesn't know all the rules of American football. During a recent practice, the unit was practicing a spike drill, where the holder or quarterback throws the ball directly to the turf to stop the clock. But Haberer unknowingly threw the ball behind him instead of forward, which would be a fumble in a real game.

"I learned you have to step back and chuck it forward," Haberer said.

Although he might not know every rule in the book, Haberer knows how to do his job better than most through pure practice and repetition.

When he first arrived in Pullman, Haberer didn't even know how to throw a football. Last year, he completed a 36-yard pass to Daiyan Henley on a trick play in the Apple Cup game against Washington.

"It got to that moment and I felt comfortable and felt ready," Haberer said. "That was pretty fun to get that in."

Because they play such high-pressure positions with little margin for error, the WSU specialists often joke with each other on the sidelines to relieve stress.

One of their favorite games is "Cap or Fact," where Haberer will say something outrageous in his Aussie sense of humor and the others have to guess if it's real or not.

"We like to have fun on the sidelines," Haberer said. "We keep it interesting. That's our way of de-stressing because as specialists we only get one (big) play a game and that has to be consistent."

The Wazzu specialists, including backup kicker and kickoff man Colton Theaker, all earned Juice Player of the Day honors after WSU's first scrimmage last Saturday. Theaker drilled a 57-yard field goal in the scrimmage, Janikowski went 4-of-4 on field goals and Haberer had several pinpoint punts in the simulated game.

"That group's really tight," said Nick Whitworth, the special teams coordinator and tight ends coach. "The personal interaction and the relationship piece you have with those guys is awesome. It is different than other positions."

