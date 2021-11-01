Washington State's Ron Stone Jr. named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 9
Ron Stone Jr. recorded two tackles for loss and a sack in Washington State football's 34-21 win over Arizona State, earning him Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, honors for Week 9. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.