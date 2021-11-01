Washington State's Ron Stone Jr. named Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 9

The Conversation

Some people argue the poor service is because of a stereotype that Black people tip less. PavelVinnik/iStock via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea When Black diners get poorer service from wait staff and bartenders than white customers, it’s more likely because of racial bias than the well-documented fact that they tip less, according to a new survey I recently published. To reach that conclusion, my colleague Gerald Nowak and I recruite