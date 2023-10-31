Washington State's road test against Cal gets kickoff time, TV designation

Oct. 30—PULLMAN — For Washington State, it'll be an afternoon kickoff in the Bay Area.

WSU's road game against Cal on Nov. 11 will kick at 1 p.m. on ESPN2, the Pac-12 Conference announced Monday.

Washington State (4-4, 1-4 Pac-12) will be looking for its third straight win over Cal (3-5, 1-4) and its second in a row in Berkeley, where the Cougars earned a 21-6 win in 2021.

Next, though, WSU hosts Stanford on Saturday. That game is set to kick at 6 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network.