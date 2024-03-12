Washington State's Myles Rice earns Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, presented by Nextiva

Washington State's Myles Rice was named the 2023-24 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Year, presented by Nextiva. One of college basketball's best stories this season has been the emergence of Rice, who after redshirting in 2021-22 was forced to miss the 2022-23 season while receiving treatment for Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Among the league leaders in scoring (13th, 15.3 ppg), assists (4th, 3.9 apg) and steals (5th, 1.55 spg), Rice is 1-of-2 freshmen to rank in the top 15 in all three categories (Isaiah Collier, USC). Rice is Washington State's first true Freshman of the Year - Bryan Rison won the league's inaugural Rookie of the Year award as a junior transfer in 1978-79.