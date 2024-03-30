Washington State's Myles Rice, Andrej Jakimovski, five others enter the transfer portal

Mar. 30—How different things look in the six days since Washington State played its last men's basketball game in the NCAA tournament.

Since the Cougars fell to Iowa State in the Round of 32 last Saturday, coach Kyle Smith departed for Stanford and seven players have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal, including star point guard Myles Rice.

Oh, and athletic director Pat Chun is headed to archrival Washington.

The Washington State athletic department looks much different than it did just a week ago.

The two biggest names to enter the transfer portal are a pair of starters: freshman point guard Rice and senior forward Andrej Jakimovski.

The others to enter the portal so far are freshman center Rueben Chinyelu, sophomore guard Kymany Houinsou, senior forward Jabe Mullins, sophomore guard Dylan Darling and walk-on AJ LeBeau.

Players who enter the portal can opt to return to the program.

Rice puts name in portal, earns All-American honor

There might not be a cooler story from the 2023-24 basketball season than Rice's tale.

After beating Hodgkin's lymphoma and not playing for two years, Rice went on to have an All-American season for the Cougs.

Rice averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game en route to being named a freshman All-American by College Insider, Inc., on Friday.

Rice, the Pac-12 freshman of the year, was the first Cougar to earn All-America honors since Klay Thompson in 2009.

"After reflecting on the changes in the Washington State men's basketball program, I have made the difficult decision to enter my name in the transfer portal," Rice said on social media. "To my teammates, we shared a special brotherhood, amazing moments and life stories that I will cherish forever."

Rice went on to also thank doctors and nurses at Cancer Care Northwest in Moscow and Pullman Regional Hospital.

Jakimovski could return

Jakimovski was a rare constant on Cougar rosters that saw constant turnover during Smith's five years in Pullman.

The senior from North Macedonia was the only returning starter this season on a WSU team that went to the NCAA tournament for the first time in 16 years.

Jakimovski averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and was a lockdown defender.

The forward and team leader made sure to let fans know he could still return next season.

"I want to emphasize that there is always a chance for me to return as a Coug for my last year," Jakimovski said on social media.

Chinyelu, Houinsou, Mullins left a mark

Chinyelu, a part-time starter at center, flashed huge upside during his freshman season.

Although he only averaged 4.7 points, the 6-foot-11 freshman from Nigeria was a dominant presence in the paint. His 5.0 rebounds per game were third on the team and his 1.3 blocks per game were fifth best in the Pac-12.

"A special shoutout to the Pullman community for making this season truly remarkable," Chinyelu said on social media. "Your kindness and hospitality have created an environment where anyone can thrive."

The other most notable portal entrants are Houinsou and Mullins.

Houinsou made his mark as a key bench player. He averaged 4.3 points per game and did a bit of everything for WSU.

Mullins didn't play much this season, but last season he started eight games, averaged 8.4 points and shot 43% from 3-point range.

If all these players end up transferring, it will be another season of rebuilding for the WSU men.

