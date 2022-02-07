Washington State's Mouhamed Gueye wins third Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week award

Washington State's Mohamed Gueye was named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Feb. 7. Gueye averaged 9.0 points on 62 percent shooting (8-13), 7.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 2.0 blocks to help Washington State (14-7, 7-3) sweep its Bay Area road swing for the first time since 1993. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.