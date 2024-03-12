Washington State's Kyle Smith wins Pac-12 John R. Wooden Coach of the Year award

Washington State Head Coach Kyle Smith was named the 2023-24 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year. A candidate for Naismith National Coach of the Year, Smith has engineered one of the nation's most unexpected seasons to have Washington State on the brink of its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2008. Smith joins former WSU coaches George Raveling (1976, 1983), Kelvin Sampson (1991) and Tony Bennett (2007) to earn the Conference's Coach of the Year honor. It's also his first Coach of the Year award and likely first NCAA Tournament of his 14-year head coaching career.