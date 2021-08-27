Washington State's Kyle Smith and Andy Katz breakdown why the Cougars are poised to surprise people this season

Andy Katz catches up with Washington State men's basketball head coach Kyle Smith to discuss why the Cougars are likely to surprise the world of college basketball next season. Smith believes that because the Cougars will be returning a number of key players, they should have a good chance to compete, even in a very deep Pac-12 Conference. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.