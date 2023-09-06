Washington State's Jake Dickert focuses on his current team, not the end of the Pacific 12

MADISON – Jake Dickert isn’t whining about the dilemma he faces in his second full season as Washington State’s head coach.

“I think in uncertain times, I want to double down on the now,” Dickert, a Wisconsin native who graduated from UW-Stevens Point in 2007, said. “I want to double down on this team.

“Our coaching staff, we’ve poured everything we possibly have into these guys. I want to give them every ounce of everything I possibly can have. No news, no uncertainty is going to possibly change that.”

Good luck, Coach.

Colorado’s move after this season from the Pacific 12 to the Big 12 was announced in late July. The departures of Arizona, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12 and Washington and Oregon to the Big Ten – all after this season – were announced in the first week of August.

Then came the recent news that Stanford and California are heading to the ACC next year, leaving Washington State and Oregon State to turn out the lights on the Pac 12.

Amid all the realignment moves, Washington State (1-0) opened the season with a 50-24 victory at Colorado State.

Next up is a home game Saturday against Wisconsin (1-0).

“I’m excited about this team,” said Dickert, who guided Washington State to a 17-14 victory over UW last season in Madison. “I think we’ve quietly built a really strong team. I think we’re building something special and we’ll continue to do that.”

But in what league? Mike Aresco, commissioner of the American Athletic Conference, said the league will not look to expand to the west in the wake of SMU’s decision to join the ACC.

That could leave Washington State and Oregon State looking to join the Mountain West.

“The Pac 12 was comprised of 12 amazing state institutions,” Dickert said. “High academic institutions. Great, tremendous athletic institutions. For a long time. I woke up as a kid and the Rose Bowl was Big Ten-Pac 10 and that was a big deal.

“It hits home. I talk about rivalries…what’s it worth? I understand business. I understand change. Everyone’s got to change and adapt.

“Wazzu will find its way. We have for 100-some years and we will again.”

Washington State running back Nakia Watson punches through the Wisconsin line to score a touchdown during the second quarter of their game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin.

Cameron Ward, Nakia Watson back for the Cougars

Wisconsin’s defense allowed just 10 first downs and 253 yards in the teams’ meeting last season, but quarterback Cameron Ward and tailback Nakia Watson made just enough big plays to help the Cougars steal the victory.

Ward threw two interceptions but passed for 200 yards. Watson, who started out at UW, scored on a 2-yard run to help the Cougars take a 7-0 lead in the second quarter and added a 31-yard touchdown reception to help the Cougars take a 17-14 lead in the third quarter.

Ward and Watson both made critical plays to help Washington State run off the final 5 minutes 14 seconds of the game with a nine-play drive.

Ward completed 3 of 4 passes for 26 yards and rushed 3 yards for a first down on third and 2. Watson picked up a first down with an 11-yard run on second and 6 from the Cougars’ 45.

Watson was limited to 15 yards on seven carries in the opener, but Ward completed 37 of 49 passes for 451 yards and three touchdowns and rushed 13 times for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Jake Dickert made several changes on his staff

After the Cougars finished 4-5 in the Pacific 12 and 7-6 overall last season, Dickert brought in two new coordinators and four new assistants overall.

Ben Arbuckle oversees the offense and quarterbacks. Jeff Schmedding oversees the defense and linebackers.

Arbuckle was the co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach last season at Western Kentucky and his unit finished No. 6 nationally in total offense (497.3 yards per game) and 15th in points scored (36.4 per game). His quarterback, Austin Reed, led the nation in passing yards (4,746) and finished third in passing touchdowns (40).

Schmedding spent the last two seasons at Auburn. He was the Tigers’ defensive coordinator last season but that unit struggled at times. The Tigers allowed 40 or more points in five games and 39 in an overtime loss at Mississippi State.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Washington State's Jake Dickert focused on present, not end of Pac 12