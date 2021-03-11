Washington State's Isaac Bonton speaks with media following 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament elimination

Washington State guard Isaac Bonton addresses the media following a 64-59 loss to Arizona State in the opening round of the 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Mar. 10 in Las Vegas. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball with the Pac-12 Now App. Download today and set alerts for Pac-12 women’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

