Washington State's Isaac Bonton, CJ Elleby catch up with Andy Katz after huge weekend in Pullman

Pac-12 Conference's Andy Katz catches up with Washington State men's basketball guard Isaac Bonton and forward CJ Elleby after a historic weekend in Pullman. Bonton had 34 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the Cougars' win over Oregon State on Klay Thompson's jersey retirement day. Elleby had 25 points and 14 rebounds in Washington State's win over Oregon and 22 points against Oregon State as the Cougars swept the Oregon schools at home for the first time since 2011.

