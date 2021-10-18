Washington State's Brennan Jackson wins Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week honors

Washington State defensive lineman Brennan Jackson named Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Seven, for Monday, Oct. 18. Jackson recorded six total tackles, three solo, one sack and one fumble recovery in the victory over Stanford. The redshirt junior edge rusher wins this award for the second time in the last three weeks. He is the only Washington State player to win this award since its inception in 2019. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.

