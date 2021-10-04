Washington State's Brennan Jackson is the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week

Brennan Jackson hassled the Cal offense all day in Washington State's 21-6 road win over the Golden Bears, making him the Pac-12 Defensive Lineman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Week 5. Jackson recorded two sacks and made five tackles in the win. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.