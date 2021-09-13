Washington State wide receiver Travell Harris collects second career Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors

Washington State wide receiver Travell Harris earns Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Two, for Monday, Sept. 13 after his standout performance against Portland State. Harris finished with a total of 188 all-purpose yards, including 58 yards on three punt returns and 50 yards on one kickoff return. The 50-yard kickoff return is the third-longest of his career. Follow Pac-12 football this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 football to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.