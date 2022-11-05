Washington State vs Stanford prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Saturday, November 5

Washington State vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 5

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington State (4-4), Stanford (3-5)

Washington State vs Stanford Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

Is anything going right during this three-game losing streak?

The Cougars are struggling to score, but the defense has been able to step it up and keep the team in games.

It bounced back from the rough day against Oregon to keep everyone in the next four games – including USC and Utah – to under 370 yards.

It’s not like Stanford is going to rip it up.

The Cardinal have slowed down the turnovers, but there isn’t enough of a ground game to worry about and the passing game isn’t consistent.

But …

Why Stanford Will Win

Stanford will be more than happy to be in a close, low scoring, tight game.

Washington State doesn’t make a ton of mistakes, but it’s not good on third downs and Stanford is the best in the Pac-12 at coming up with third down stops. The D will dial it up on a few key plays here and there to stall drives.

The O hasn’t turned it over multiple times in any of the last five games, it’s one of the best teams in the nation at limiting penalties, and all of those little things should matter because …

What’s Going To Happen

Stanford has problems against good running teams, and that’s not Wazzu.

This is a ball control team that relies on the defense, but it only hit the 100-yard mark three times so far and has yet to run to run for 150.

Stanford is 3-0 when allowing fewer than 160 rushing yards and 0-5 when it doesn’t.

Washington State vs Stanford Prediction, Line

Stanford 20, Washington State 17

Line: Washington State -4.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Washington State vs Stanford Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

