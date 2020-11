The Farm will be home this Saturday to a battle between Washington State and Stanford at 7:30 p.m. PT/ 8:30 p.m. MT on FS1. WSU has won each of the last four matchups against Stanford; the second-longest win streak for the Cougars in the series. Stanford has not beaten WSU since 2015 and the current four-game losing streak to the Cougars is the longest to any Pac-12 opponent under head coach David Shaw.