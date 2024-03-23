Washington State vs. Iowa State: Predictions and odds for March Madness game

The Iowa State Cyclones, the 2 seed in the East Region, will face the 7 seed Washington State Cougars, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Omaha.

The Cyclones maintained their momentum leading up to the tournament, when they defeated Houston for the Big 12 title, and eased to a 82-65 NCAA Tournament first-round victory against South Dakota on Thursday night. Milan Momcilovic was the top scorer for the Cyclones with 19 points, while Tamin Lipsey also made a significant contribution with 17 points in the win over the Jackrabbits.

Washington State defeated Drake 66-61 in a thrilling NCAA Tournament first-round game. Isaac Jones and Jaylen Wells combined for 37 points to secure the win against the Bulldogs.

No. 7 Washington State Cougars vs. No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones predictions

Sportsbook Wire: Iowa State 72, Washington State 67

Staff writes: "Iowa State has compiled a 25-10-0 record against the spread this season. Washington State has put together an 18-15-1 ATS record so far this year. The Cyclones score 75.7 points per game, 9.0 more points than the 66.7 the Cougars allow."

Clutch Points: Washington State

Bryan Logan writes: "Iowa State should be able to get the win here. They are good enough on defense to slow down the Washington State attack. Still, covering 7.5 points against a sound Washington State team may be difficult. Washington State has been playing well as of late and had a solid first-round game. Expect this to be a defensive battle, which will keep it tight as Washington State covers."

ESPN: Iowa State has a 85% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Iowa State Cyclones have a 85.7% chance to beat the Washington State Cougars in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

No. 7 Washington State Cougars vs. No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones betting lines, odds

The Iowa State Cyclones are favored to defeat the Washington State Cougars, according to the BetMGM odds.

Odds as of Friday:

Spread: Iowa State (-8.5); Washington State (+8.5)

Moneyline: Iowa State (-270); Washington State (+310)

Total Over/Under: 127

No. 7 Washington State Cougars vs. No. 2 Iowa State Cyclones channel, steaming information

Game day: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Game time: 6:10 p.m., ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Paramount+, MAX

How to watch NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast on CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

