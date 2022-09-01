College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1 Saturday
UNLV College Football Preview 2022: Team breakdown, season prediction, keys to the campaign, and what you need to know
Predictions for every NFL team and game along with the projected win totals.
WKU vs Hawaii game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Saturday, September 3
World War II veteran Lawrence McCauley grew up rooting for both the Ohio State and Notre Dame. The 99-year-old will attend Saturday's game.
Washington State vs Idaho game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 1 game on Saturday, September 3
Tennessee football offensive lineman Gerald Mincey had his heart in the right place in the third quarter of the Vols' game vs. Ball State.
A former prison chaplain accused of abusing female inmates at a California facility is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday. Prosecutors are asking for 10 years.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady‘s still-unexplained absence for 11 days of training camp continues to be a hot topic in league circles. And things are about to get even hotter, in more ways than one. The New York Post reports, via its notorious Page Six gossip column, that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, have had [more]
Wide receiver Laviska Shenault joined the Panthers at practice on Wednesday for the first time since the Jaguars traded him to the NFC South team this week and one thing about him jumped out to his new team. Head coach Matt Rhule said the team made the trade because they need playmakers, but pivoted to [more]
Chris Ballard mentioned his mixed feelings about the Bears claiming Sterling Weatherford.
The 2022 college football season kicks off in earnest this week, and here are seven games worth watching beginning Thursday and ending Sunday.
Jimmy Garoppolo isn't concerned about his ego being bruised after staying with the 49ers as Trey Lance's backup.
The Donovan Mitchell trade awoke the NBA offseason from its slumber and impacted many teams around the league. Who won and who lost?
J.T. Daniels was good, Kedon Slovis was average. Graham Harrell was Graham Harrell. "The Ex-USC Trojans Bowl" is a close one.
Dispatch and South Bend sports writers pick who they believe will win in the Buckeyes-Irish game, and what the final score will be.
Penn State freshman linebacker ejected for targeting on first career snap
Alabama might boast the nation’s deepest pass-rushing unit, but Nick Saban believes it could have been even stronger.
Twice in the preseason, a high-profile pass rusher has absorbed a low block at the edge of the tackle box, resulting in a knee injury. Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux has missed time, and he will miss more. Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt left the game on Sunday against the Lions, but he told reporters on [more]
He's said family has always taken a "back seat" to football and it sounds like they're going to have to wait a little longer.
Donovan Mitchell is a winner, even if Cleveland was not his first choice of destinations.