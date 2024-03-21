Washington State vs. Drake in 2024 March Madness: How to watch today

The Drake men's basketball team will play Washington State on Thursday in March Madness. The NCAA Tournament game is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. in Omaha.

Drake is seeded 10th and Washington State seventh in the East region.

Drake enters the tournament with a 28-6 record. The Bulldogs have won their last five games – including the Missouri Valley Conference championship over Indiana State to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs have a 17-4 record since the beginning of the new year.

Washington State enters the tournament with a 24-9 overall record and a 14-6 record in the Pac-12.

How to watch Drake vs. Washington State basketball in 2024 March Madness

TV: TruTV

Radio: 1350 AM in Des Moines

More: Watch Drake vs. Washington State on Sling TV (subscribe today)

What time is the Drake vs. Washington State basketball game in 2024 March Madness?

When: 9:05 p.m. Thursday

Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.

More Drake basketball coverage

Drake men's basketball recent games

Feb. 28: beat Illinois Chicago 107-105, 3OT

March 3: beat Bradley 74-66

March 8: beat Evansville 79-58

March 9: beat Bradley 72-67

March 10: beat Indiana State 84-80

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Drake vs. Washington State: How to watch March Madness first round