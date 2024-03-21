Washington State vs. Drake in 2024 March Madness: How to watch today
The Drake men's basketball team will play Washington State on Thursday in March Madness. The NCAA Tournament game is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. in Omaha.
Drake is seeded 10th and Washington State seventh in the East region.
Drake enters the tournament with a 28-6 record. The Bulldogs have won their last five games – including the Missouri Valley Conference championship over Indiana State to earn the automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The Bulldogs have a 17-4 record since the beginning of the new year.
Washington State enters the tournament with a 24-9 overall record and a 14-6 record in the Pac-12.
How to watch Drake vs. Washington State basketball in 2024 March Madness
TV: TruTV
Radio: 1350 AM in Des Moines
What time is the Drake vs. Washington State basketball game in 2024 March Madness?
When: 9:05 p.m. Thursday
Where: CHI Health Center, Omaha, Neb.
Drake men's basketball recent games
Feb. 28: beat Illinois Chicago 107-105, 3OT
March 3: beat Bradley 74-66
March 8: beat Evansville 79-58
March 9: beat Bradley 72-67
March 10: beat Indiana State 84-80
