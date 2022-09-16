Washington State vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Washington State vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington State (2-0), Colorado State (0-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections

CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule

NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Coach Hot Seat List: After Week 2

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Washington State vs Colorado State Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

It has been a rough start for the Rams, but parts of this are quickly fixable.

The six turnovers in two games have been devastating. Be far more careful, and all of a sudden the offense that has decent parts should perk up.

No, the passing game hasn’t been great, but the midrange accuracy is there, it’s an efficient passing game, and on the other side, the defense doesn’t have to worry too much about the downfield passing game.

The Washington State offense has been fine, but nothing special so far. The Rams should be able to keep the big plays to a minimum, but ..

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 3

Why Washington State Will Win

Yeah, there’s a reason the Wazzu passing game hasn’t gone off so far …

It had to deal with a Wisconsin defense that’s one of the best in college football.

The O sputtered, there were three turnovers, and … win. The Cougars got the job done.

The offense is and will be just fine as the season goes on, but it’s been the defense that’s been the star in the 2-0 start. It’s forcing takeaways, it’s great at generating a pass rush, and it shouldn’t have a problem this week against a Colorado State offense that’s miserable on third downs.

– Week 3 Schedule, Predictions, Game Preview

What’s Going To Happen

The Washington State offense will come around, and it’ll start this week.

Story continues

This hasn’t been the high-flying fun show it’s supposed to be, but QB Cameron Ward has been solid, the running game will be great this week now that it doesn’t have to deal with the Badger D – it won’t run much, but the yards per carry will be there – and Colorado State’s O will stall too often.

– CFN Week 3 Predictions

Washington State vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Washington State 38, Colorado State 13

Line: Washington State -16.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Washington State vs Colorado State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News