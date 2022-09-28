Washington State vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Washington State vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington State (3-1), Cal (3-1)

Washington State vs Cal Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

Everyone saw the Bears come up just short in the loss to Notre Dame, but they’ve been very quietly playing very, very well.

The 20-14 win over UNLV seemed like too close of a call against a mediocre team, but as it turns out, it was a strong defensive performance against a breakthrough offensive team.

Arizona was coming in off a big win over North Dakota State, and it couldn’t stop anything the Cal tried to do on the ground.

The team has been relatively adaptable. It got a good defensive performance against the Irish, got Jack Plummer and the passing game going in then first few weeks, and last week Jayden Ott ran for 274 yards and four scores against the Wildcats.

Control the clock, win the turnover battle – it can and should do both in this, but …

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars have been great.

They survived Wisconsin with a few key takeaways in a gut check performance when the offense wasn’t going well, they got into a wild fourth quarter shootout in the loss last week to Oregon, and all along they’ve been solid up front.

The pass rush has been among the best in the nation so far, the running game has had its moments – even if that’s not the team’s mode of transportation – and transfer QB Cameron Ward has shown his experience and ability through tight moments and a few mistakes.

The team should be able to pull this off at home, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Cal with the turnover battle?

The Bears have been air tight with the ball so far with just two turnovers, and Washington has had issues with mistakes.

The Cougars have turned if over ten times in four games with at least two giveaways in each. They’ve been able to survive the problems, but the giveaways will keep Cal in this.

And then Ward and the passing attack will overcome the errors.

Washington State vs Cal Prediction, Line

Washington State 30, Cal 24

Line: Washington State -4.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Washington State vs Cal Must See Rating (out of 5): 3.5

