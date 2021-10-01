Washington State vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Washington State vs Cal How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 5:30 ET

Venue: California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: Washington State (1-3), Cal (1-3)

Washington State vs Cal Game Preview

Why Washington State Will Win

So what’s going right?

The offense isn’t working like it’s supposed to and the pass defense hasn’t been all that great, but there aren’t a lot of penalties and the D hasn’t been bad at taking the ball away with ten overall and two or more in every game.

Cal isn’t having a whole lot of luck, either.

The defense can’t come up with third down stops, the secondary has been lit up, and penalties have been a huge problem for a team desperate to generate a little positive momentum.

This is the week Wazzu’s passing game has to work, because …

Why Cal Will Win

Cal isn’t giving up anything on the ground – for the most part.

TCU was able to run for 271 yards, but no one else has hit 100 yards so far. Yes, the secondary has been lit up, but overall this really is a good enough defense talent-wise to be better than the numbers.

Offensively, the line hasn’t been bad, QB Chase Garbers is fighting the good fight, and the attack is putting up yards – it’s second in the Pac-12 in total offense, coming up with 441 per game.

All this will take is an early lead and a few stops from the beleaguered defense to pull this off. Washington State’s offense is awful on third downs.

What’s Going To Happen

Cal finally ends up on the right side of the breaks.

Washington State just can’t get the offense going enough to keep up. The team played well early on in games, but it can’t keep up the pace with the rushing attack struggling and without the overall pop to keep up.

Cal might not be pretty, but it’ll take whatever win it can get.

Washington State vs Cal Prediction, Line

Cal 34, Washington State 17

Line: Cal -7.5, o/u: 52

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

