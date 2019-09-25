Washington State-Utah football game preview

Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth get you set for a 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT matchup between Washington State at No. 19 Utah. Both teams are coming off Week 4 losses, so Saturday's contest looms large to get back on track for 2019. The Cougars have won the last four meetings between the two programs, including two straight in Salt Lake City. Tune-in for "The Pregame" live at 3 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. MT Saturday on Pac-12 Network for a full rundown of the matchup.

Scroll to continue with content Ad