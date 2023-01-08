Washington State upsets No. 5 Arizona for program’s first-ever top-5 road win

Washington State men's basketball defeats No. 5 Arizona by a final score of 74-61 on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Tucson. The Cougars improve to 7-10 overall and 2-4 in conference, while the Wildcats drop to 14-2 overall and 3-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.