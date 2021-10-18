Washington State terminates Head Coach Nick Rolovich, unvaccinated assistants

The COVID-19 situation that has surrounded Washington State football’s coaching staff took a dramatic turn Monday.

Head coach Nick Rolovich and other unvaccinated assistants were terminated by the school.

The Washington State deadline for employees to be vaccinated was today. State deadline for employees to be vaccinated was today.

The 2020 season for Pac-12 schools was shortened due to COVID-19. So, in what was about a year plus as coach of the Cougars, Rolovich wound up 5-6.

He exits with a 4-3 record in 2021.

Rolovich — a state employee who made $3 million per year — had been seeking a religious exemption with accommodations