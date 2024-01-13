Washington State takes momentum into game against No. 8 Arizona

Jan. 13—It's not often a city's weekend temperatures get lower than its basketball team's spread against a top-10 opponent — but the Cougars don't mind.

The Washington State men's basketball team carries momentum into a game against No. 8 Arizona, which is an 8.5-point favorite (-8.5 on the sportsbooks) a day after temperatures in Pullman reached -14 degrees Fahrenheit. WSU (11-5, 2-3 Pac-12) tips off against the Wildcats (12-3, 3-1) at 3 p.m. today (Pac-12 Networks) at Beasley Coliseum.

"Oh awesome. Come on up. Winter's here baby," WSU coach Kyle Smith yelled into the microphone when informed of the sub-zero temperatures coming just in time for the team from the desert. "Let's go!"

Smith was in particularly good spirits because his Cougars had just upset USC in Los Angeles for the first time since 2015 — 72-64 on Wednesday — in front of disgruntled Trojans fans, among them Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. James' son, Bronny James, is a freshman for USC.

Here's a how WSU got that win and what to expect today against the Wildcats:

Trumping the Trojans

Senior forward Isaac Jones piled up 26 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double, junior forward Jaylen Wells supplied 17 points on 60% shooting from the field and the Cougars never wavered in a game that featured 19 lead changes.

The Cougars went 14-of-15 from the free-throw line over the final eight minutes to help seal the win.

Jones went 12-of-15 at the line and it was the senior's driving layup that put the Cougs ahead 65-64 with 1:59 remaining for their final lead of the contest.

"Isaac just took over at the line," Smith said. "That was big time."

Smith also credited Wells, who missed five weeks early in the season, and freshman point guard Myles Rice, who struggled on previous road trips at Colorado at Utah to start Pac-12 play. Rice had 12 points and five assists against USC.

The win snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Trojans.

"Hopefully, we keep building on that momentum," Smith said.

Arizona a juggernaut

The Cougars are faring better than expected during a rebuilding year, but they'll face their biggest challenge yet against the Wildcats.

Eighth-ranked Arizona is the highest-ranked team in the Pac-12.

All five of Arizona's starters average double figures, led by senior guard Caleb Love and his 17.7 points per game.

Recent history between these two squads features puzzling results. The Cougars have lost 11 straight at home against Arizona, but they upset the No. 4 Wildcats 74-61 on the road last season for the biggest win in Smith's tenure at WSU.

They'll face a big task if they're going to repeat that upset at home today.

WSU owns the top shooting defense in the Pac-12 (39.9%), but Arizona enters the game as the NCAA leader in scoring at 92.6 points per contest.

