Washington State takes on Colorado for Friday night home finale

Nov. 17—Pregame

A lot of similarities can be drawn from Washington State and Colorado's seasons.

Strong starts, followed by lengthy losing streaks set the Cougars (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) and Buffaloes (4-6, 1-6) up with a make-or-break Friday night game. The loser won't be able to clinch a bowl berth. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on FS1.

CU won its first three games, but has only won once since. Meanwhile, WSU won its first four and has lost six straight. The Buffs, led by NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, nearly upset then-No. 19 Arizona last week, while the Cougars couldn't complete a comeback at California.

If WSU loses it would snap the program's seven-game bowl streak.

Series history

Washington State holds a 7-6 all-time record over Colorado, in a series dating back to 1981. Friday's game will likely be the last, barring a postseason meeting.

WSU won the last game in 2019 and has won the last three against CU. The Buffaloes have only beat the Cougars in Pullman once, but have wins in Spokane and Seattle.

Game preview

Facing Colorado in final home Pac-12 game, WSU tries to end a six-game skid

PULLMAN — Flip the calendar back two months. Washington State is off to a spotless start. So is Colorado. Both teams are angling for a New Year's Six bowl — if not a playoff spot. — Read more

Two-minute drill: Washington State's keys to victory against Colorado

PULLMAN — Here is what to watch for when Washington State hosts Colorado on Friday night. — Read more

The pick: Why Colorado will beat Washington State

PULLMAN — Washington State may have suffered its fair share of trouble on the offensive line this season, but its guest Friday knows even more about that. — Read more

