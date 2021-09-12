Washington State super fan Wade Hog shows off how Pullman gets ready for game day on "Pac-12 Tailgate" presented by Buffalo Wild Wings

Pac-12 Network

"Pac-12 Tailgate," presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, dives into The Palouse tradition of singing Andy Grammer's "Back Home" during Washington State home games. Always a special moment, the tradition means even more after Cougar fans had to spend over year apart. “Pac-12 Tailgate,” presented by Buffalo Wild Wings, is a half-hour show celebrating the sights, sounds, traditions and fanfare that make Saturdays on Pac-12 campuses unlike any other. Throughout the week leading up to game day, Pac-12 Networks will take fans into the campus experience throughout the Conference, highlighting the people and traditions that give each Pac-12 university its unique personality and culture.