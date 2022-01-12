Washington State, Stanford look to build off big wins

It's going to be a busy week for Stanford.

But it's off to a great start.

The host Cardinal handed fifth-ranked USC its first loss of the season Tuesday, defeating the Trojans 75-69 as Harrison Ingram and Spencer Jones scored 21 points apiece. It was Stanford's first victory against a top-five team in 15 years, snapping an 0-14 streak that dated to a 75-68 win over No. 3 UCLA 75-68 on Jan. 28, 2007.

"This is the best win since I've been here. Easily," said Jones, a junior. "I'll tell you what, we're not finished. We still know that there's top 10 teams in this conference that we want to go at. So we're definitely not done."

The Cardinal (9-4, 2-1 Pacific-12 Conference) won't get much time to savor the victory, as they travel to Pullman, Wash., to face Washington State on Thursday afternoon before completing three games in five days Saturday at Washington.

The game was the first for the Cardinal since beating Liberty on Dec. 23 in the semifinals of the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. Stanford went into COVID-19 protocol before the scheduled championship game against Vanderbilt and had conference games against California and UCLA postponed earlier this month.

Tuesday's game originally was scheduled for Saturday before being pushed back and was played before an announced crowd of 100 family members at Maples Pavilion at Stanford due to concerns about the virus.

"If you can't get excited for a top-five team after sitting out for almost three weeks then our guys don't have a pulse," Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. "And I know they do have a pulse."

Washington State (9-6, 2-2) is coming off its first victory at Utah since 1946, a 77-61 decision Saturday. Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, leading five Cougars tallying in double digits.

Michael Flowers added 12 points and six assists, Noah Williams and Mouhamed Gueye each scored 11 and Andrej Jakimovski had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Williams returned after missing last week's 83-78 loss at Colorado while still in the COVID protocol.

"Our guys had a good way about them," Washington State coach Kyle Smith said. "They stayed the course."

