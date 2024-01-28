Washington State snaps Colorado’s four-game winning streak

KJ Simpson was once again spectacular, but too many other Buffs went cold on Saturday in Colorado men’s basketball’s 78-69 loss at Washington State.

Not including Simpson, who scored a team-high 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting, the Buffs went 11-for-46 (24%) from the field. J’Vonne Hadley and Cody Williams combined for only one made field goal and Luke O’Brien was held scoreless for the second time this season.

Defensively, Colorado allowed WSU guards Jaylen Wells and Myles Rice to score 17 points each.

While the Buffs shot well from deep (7-for-17), this game was decided in the paint. Colorado was outrebounded 40-35 and allowed the Cougars to score 16 second-chance points. Even more, the Buffs missed 11 layups.

Following a strong offensive performance at Washington on Wednesday, head coach Tad Boyle’s Buffs (15-6, 6-4 Pac-12) entered Saturday on a four-game winning streak. They’ll now look to begin a new streak next Saturday at Utah.

As for the Cougars, they improved to 15-6 overall and 6-4 in the Pac-12.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire