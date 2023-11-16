Washington State seniors have been through the fire

Nov. 16—When asked about his 17 seniors who will play their final game at Gesa Field on Friday, Washington State coach Jake Dickert took a moment to collect himself.

He looked down, tapped on the table and uttered a choked-up apology for showing his emotions before gathering his composure.

"I get emotional because I care about these guys," Dickert said. "In four years, I've been through a lot of things with some of these guys."

Some of those 17 Cougars have been with the program for six months, others have been in Pullman for six years.

In that time, they witnessed monumental highs, crushing lows and off-the-field adversities most will never see in sports.

A worldwide pandemic that vastly altered sports at all levels, the death of a former coach, the firing of another one, an 11-win season and top-10 national ranking in 2018, the current six-game losing streak this year, multiple games of beloved fans rushing the field — all in the span of a short college sports career.

It's a tradition at WSU for the seniors to speak in front of the entire team the day before their final home game.

Wide receiver Lincoln Victor, a two-year team captain, has thought a lot about what he's going to say today.

"I really just want to preach to the team that regardless of whatever the circumstances may be — whether you're hurt, whether it might not be the season you wanted it to be — you gotta just keep going no matter what. There's always going to be light at the end of the tunnel," Victor said.

It's true this season isn't what the Cougars hoped it to be.

WSU (4-6, 1-6 Pac-12) is on a six-game losing streak that is its worst since it lost eight straight during a 3-9 campaign in 2014.

Friday's game (7:30 p.m., FS1) against Colorado (4-6, 1-6) won't be any easier.

"You don't always get the results that you want, that you work for," Dickert said. "These guys have stayed the course, not quit, given us everything they have. Through the ups and downs and trials and tribulations of this season, (which) says a lot about who they are."

One of those seniors who earned that praise this season is Victor.

After catching eight passes for 84 yards in Saturday's loss to Cal, Victor is the Pac-12 leader in receptions with 73 on the season — and that comes despite missing nearly two full games with an ankle injury.

Victor's standout season has been a long time coming. He had no more than 26 catches in a year during his entire college career coming into 2023. This season, he had 16 grabs in a single game against Oregon.

"It's meant everything to me, man," Victor said of the journey. "I've dreamt about this for my whole life. ... I've just been thankful for the process, been thankful for the people that I've met, been thankful for Pullman, thankful for this university."

WSU's two seniors who have been through the most in Pullman are edges Brennan Jackson and Ron Stone Jr.

The prolific pair of best friends were redshirts on the 2018 WSU team that went 11-2, won the Alamo Bowl against Iowa State and finished No. 13 in the national rankings.

It's a bittersweet memory for players and fans because that was WSU's best season under former coach Mike Leach, who died of a heart attack in December 2022.

Jackson and Stone are two stars who have had an 11-win season, three different head coaches and also are suffering through the team's current struggles. They will leave the program with a plethora of accolades to their names.

Center and captain Konner Gomness, cornerback Cam Lampkin, long snapper Simon Samarzich and running back Nakia Watson are among the other notables to be honored.

"Whether that includes football or not, I know these guys are ready for life," Dickert said. "That's what this program produces and I'm really appreciative to this group of guys."

