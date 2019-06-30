Washington State S Jalen Thompson enters supplemental draft after losing NCAA eligibility

After losing his final year of eligibility, Washington State safety Jalen Thompson will try his hand at the NFL supplemental draft. (AP/Young Kwak)

Washington State junior safety Jalen Thompson officially entered the NFL supplemental draft on Saturday after he lost his final year of eligibility, the university announced.

Thompson has hired an agent, Brad Cicala, and is expected to be selected in the supplemental draft in July, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

A key entrance into the supplemental draft: Washington State S Jalen Thompson, who learned yesterday he lost his eligibility for the 2019 season and applied to be drafted in July. He hired agent Brad Cicala and is heading into the NFL. Should be selected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 29, 2019

“I will not be returning to Washington State for this upcoming season,” Thompson wrote on Twitter. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity the coaches provided me at Washington State and wish my teammates nothing but the best for this upcoming season ... It is now time for me to take the next step in my football life and I embrace and look forward to the challenges ahead of me.”

Thompson and Washington State did not disclose what caused the NCAA rules violation, but according to Theo Lawson of the Spokane Spokesman Review, it was because he purchased an over the counter supplement at a nutrition store. it’s not an NCAA violation to purchase an over the counter supplement, so it stands to reason that he failed a drug test.

According to a source, #WSU's Jalen Thompson lost his final year of eligibility because he purchased an over the counter supplement at a nutrition store. The source made a point to emphasize it was not a steroid Thompson bought. Will gather more details as they become available. — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) June 29, 2019

Thompson was a major piece of the Cougars’ defense during his three seasons in Pullman, recording 191 tackles and six interceptions while starting in all 39 games. Thompson’s absence is without a doubt a tough blow for the Washington State defense this fall, as he was a projected first-team All-Pac-12 selection.

Several players have already entered into the supplemental draft, including Syracuse linebacker Shyheim Cullen, West Virginia wide receiver Marcus Simms and junior college tight end Devonaire Clarington. According to Yahoo Sports’ Eric Edholm, Thompson has the best chance to be selected in the draft.

The date for the supplemental draft, which follows the same order as the NFL draft in April, has not yet been set, though it is typically held in July. Western Michigan cornerback Sam Beal and Virginia Tech defensive back Adonis Alexander were the only two players selected in last year’s supplemental draft.

