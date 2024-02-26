Washington State’s Rueben Chinyelu named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva. Recorded his first collegiate double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to help Washington State upset No. 4 Arizona, 77-74, in Tucson to complete a season sweep of the Wildcats. Played a career-high 28 minutes and converted 6-of-7 field goals against the Wildcats. For the week, averaged 8.0 points on 80 percent shooting (8-10 FG), 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 assists in a desert split. Eighth Pac-12 Freshman of the Week award for Cougars this season (Myles Rice 7), most for a single program since award's inception in 2019-20 (USC 7 2020-21, UCLA 7 2022-23).