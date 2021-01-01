Washington State ready for huge test vs. Arizona

·3 min read

Washington State has the overall best record in the Pac-12, but its unblemished mark will be tested when Arizona visits for a Saturday game in Pullman, Wash.

The Cougars (8-0, 1-0 Pac-12) have played only one major conference team, slipping past Oregon State 59-55 in their league opener on Dec. 2. Washington State hasn't played anybody ranked better than 132nd nationally, according to KenPom.com's rankings. UCLA and Oregon are 2-0 in Pac-12 play.

Arizona (8-1, 2-1) will be a much different challenge.

The Wildcats, who will be playing their third game in six days, are coming off easy Pac-12 victories against Colorado (88-74) and Washington (80-53).

"I can't say enough good things about our guys," coach Sean Miller said.

"What they've done since the beginning of August, how hard they work in the weight room after practice, before practice, following the COVID protocol, getting tested early in the morning, it's not always fun and it's not always easy, but we've been a group that's really embraced that, and I think because of that you tend to develop confidence."

Miller is using a balanced, nine-man rotation that was on full display against the Huskies on Thursday. Seven players scored at least eight points, but no one scored more than 13.

For the season, the starting backcourt of Jemarl Baker Jr. (14.6 points per game) and James Akinjo (13.8) is leading the way. Post player Jordan Brown is averaging 10.8 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds.

Arizona is averaging 78.6 points but should run into resistance against a Cougars' team that has good size and whose calling card is defense. Washington State is 11th nationally in scoring defense (57.6 points per game) and third in effective field goal defense (38.8 percent), according to KenPom.

"Where we are right now, we have to be good defensively to give ourselves a chance to win," coach Kyle Smith said.

Offensively, Isaac Bonton is at 16.0 points per game, followed by Noah Williams (13) and Efe Abogidi, the reigning Pac-12 Freshman of the Week. The 6-foot-10 center has posted three consecutive double-doubles.

"We're going to league, so obviously stiffer competition," Smith said, "but he gives us a good chance to compete at that position every night."

Washington State will need Abogidi to compete against the big front line of Arizona, which out-rebounded Washington 58-30 and snagged 19 offensive rebounds. The Cougars have a plus-6.0 rebounding margin for the season.

Washington State will be playing its first game since Dec. 23. The Cougars' scheduled game against Arizona State on Thursday was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Sun Devils' program.

The Cougars are off to their best start since winning the first 14 games of the 2007-08 season.

--Field Level Media

Latest Stories

  • Sixers coach Doc Rivers shocked to see so many in Florida maskless

    Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was shocked to see how loose things were in Florida.

  • Brawl mars Mississippi State's Armed Forces win over Tulsa

    A bowl victory that increased Mississippi State's win total this season to four and No. 22 Tulsa's failed attempt to add another unlikely comeback to its impressive collection this season took a back seat to the melee that broke out Thursday shortly after the Armed Forces Bowl ended. True freshman Will Rogers scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and had a 13-yard TD pass to lead Mississippi State past Tulsa 28-26 in a game that was tense from the start. ''I'm not sure what exactly caused that,'' said Mississippi State coach Mike Leach, who referred to the altercation as a ''mosh pit.'' ''It was something before the game, too.

  • Mississippi State and Tulsa players wildly brawl after Bulldogs' Armed Forces Bowl win

    It was ugly. Really, really ugly.

  • Miles Bridges on LaMelo Ball after historic night: ‘He’s the third pick for a reason’

    LaMelo Ball had his best night of the season on Wednesday, making history and proving he's a worthy top pick for the Hornets.

  • Pete Carroll’s son leaving Seahawks’ staff to coach at University of Arizona

    Brennan Carroll, the Seahawks’ run game coordinator and son of head coach Pete Carroll, will be leaving Seattle. The University of Arizona has hired Brennan Carroll to be the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under new head coach Jedd Fisch, himself a former Pete Carroll assistant. “Brennan and I have known each other for [more]

  • Bettor wagers $1.3 million on Ohio State in Sugar Bowl

    Someone likes Ohio State's chances in the Sugar Bowl to the tune of a $1.3 million bet

  • Ohio State Ranks in Top 5 Richest College Football Programs — But Who Is No. 1?

    Second only to the NFL, college football is America's most popular sport, with 47.5 million fans going to games in 2019, and their 392 regular season telecasts reaching more than 145 million unique...

  • LeBron James said it was 'a beautiful thing' to watch Becky Hammon take over the Spurs as the first woman head coach in NBA history

    "She's got all of the tools necessary to be a heck of a coach in our league," Gregg Popovich said before handing the reins to Becky Hammon Wednesday.

  • 'The world is going to s---': Players jump to defence of Edinson Cavani after striker hit with FA ban for Instagram post

    Edinson Cavani’s team-mates past and present have jumped to the defence of the Manchester United striker over his three-match ban for discriminatory language, with Ander Herrera claiming it shows the “world is going to s---”. The Uruguay striker had accepted a FA misconduct charge and “aggravated breach” of its race rules over his “Gracias negrito” Instagram post out of “solidarity” with the fight against racism. Despite his suspension, United insisted Cavani is “not a racist, nor was there any racist intent to his post” and, while dismayed the player had been charged, called on the FA to reinvest his £100,000 fine into anti-discrimination iniatives, a request the governing body seems set to honour. A spokesperson for the governing body told The Daily Telegraph: “The FA is a not-for-profit organisation which distributes all profits back into every level of the game each season. This includes investment into a number of key equality, diversity and inclusion initiatives across English football.” Yet Cavani’s ban has been met with disappointment by current and former team-mates. Former United midfielder Herrera, who played with Cavani at Paris Saint-Germain, wrote: “If they ban you for that. The world is going to s***. Big hugs and stay strong Edi.” Cavani’s United team-mate Marcos Rojo, the Argentina defender, added: “Those who know you know the kind of person you are!!!”

  • NBA trade rumors: Update on a possible Sixers-James Harden trade package

    As we tiptoe into 2021, the Sixers are still eyeing up James Harden, and a trade package is taking a little shape. By Adam Hermann

  • Anthony Davis unloads Westlake Village mansion for $6.6 million

    In Westlake Village, Lakers star Anthony Davis just sold his amenity-loaded mansion with a movie theater and indoor basketball court for $6.6 million.

  • Tom Brady has the perfect Rob Gronkowski impression

    This should make you giggle.

  • Paige VanZant’s Bare Knuckle FC debut set for Feb. 5

    Paige VanZant is ready to transition from the octagon to the ring as she sets a date and opponent for her Bare Knuckle FC debut.

  • Aaron Rodgers “still kind of in the grieving process” about David Bakhtiari

    The Packers suffered a serious blow on Thursday when left tackle David Bakhtiari suffered a season-ending knee injury during practice. On Friday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur called the injury “just one of those freak things that sometimes happen” in the NFL. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said that he’s “still kind of in the grieving process” [more]

  • Time Lord credits Tristan Thompson with changing approach to game

    So far, the difference is undeniable on the court.

  • Can Notre Dame compete with Alabama? Opposing coaches, scouts warn it may get ugly

    Can Notre Dame keep it close against Alabama? We spoke to 10 coaches and scouts familiar with the two teams and they weren't exactly optimistic about the Irish's chances.

  • Five Thoughts from the Gators Cotton Bowl Loss

    Nick de la Torre's five thoughts from the Florida Gators 55-20 loss to Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl.

  • Seahawks playing for big stakes in finale vs. 49ers

    The stakes for this season's finale between fierce NFC West rivals Seattle and San Francisco are far more one-sided that a year ago. Instead of a prime-time showdown for a division title, the Seahawks are fighting for the possibility of a first-round bye, while the 49ers are playing out the string of a disappointing season. ''Honestly, it's no different than last year when you're playing for home-field advantage and playing for the West,'' 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said.

  • These 10 Patriots might not be around for the 2021 NFL season

    As the calendar flips to 2021, which Patriots might have reached the end of their run in Foxboro. Tom E. Curran runs down 10 men who might not be back next season.

  • No. 7 Indiana excited to be in Outback Bowl against Ole Miss

    No. 7 Indiana is not going to let anything dampen its enthusiasm. Bypassed for a berth in a New Year's Six game despite being off to their best start since 1993 and holding their own in a seven-point loss to CFP participant Ohio State, the Hoosiers (6-1) will close a breakout season against Mississippi (4-5) in Saturday's Outback Bowl. ''We were definitely kind of bummed out about what happened with the New Year's Six bowl game, but we just kind of used that as fuel to the fire,'' running back Stevie Scott III said.