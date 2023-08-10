Washington State RB Nakia Watson named to Doak Walker Award watch list

Aug. 9—PULLMAN — Watch list season remains alive and well around Washington State.

The Cougars' newest honor goes to running back Nakia Watson, who has been named to the watch list for the Doak Walker Award, which goes to the nation's top running back.

Watson earned the honor by recording a sterling 2022 season, putting up numbers that looked like this: 144 carries for 769 yards and nine rushing touchdowns. His 13 total scores ranked ninth in the Pac-12, while his 96.7 average all-purpose yards ranked seventh, as did his 69.9 rushing yards per game number.

That helped Watson earn All-Pac-12 honorable mention honors at the end of the season, his redshirt junior campaign. He also logged three games of 100 yards rushing, and he ranked third in the conference with 10 runs of 20-plus yards.

Award semifinalists will be revealed in November, which will be followed by the reveal of three finalists. The winner will be named in December.