Washington State RB Max Borghi likely out against Oregon State

The Oregon State Beavers (0-0) are hours away from kicking off the 2020 football season against the Washington State Cougars (0-0) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

Now it looks like one of Washington State’s offensive weapons - junior running back Max Borghi - won’t be suiting up for the Cougars, according to Bruce Feldman.

#WAZZU RB Max Borghi is not expected to be available today for the game against OregonState, per source. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 7, 2020

That’s a huge break for the Beavs defense.

The 5’10”, 198-pound back was expected to carry a majority of the load not just tonight but throughout this season for WSU first-year head coach Nick Rolovich.

Borghi has played in all 13 games the previous two years at Washington State and even in the Cougs’ aerial attack offensive philosophy, still put up big numbers on the ground: he carried the ball 127 times for 817 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019. He also score the go-ahead touchdown with two seconds left on the clock against Oregon State last season in Pullman, Washington to beat the Beavs 54-53.

There has been no clear reason to why Borghi will miss tonight’s season-opener, but several are reporting it may be due to a back injury.

Heard from two listeners earlier this week that he might have a back injury. Didn’t dismiss what they had to say but thought we would have heard something before now if it were true. https://t.co/cUftQdH1Hu — Jim Moore (@cougsgo) November 7, 2020

The Beavers and Cougars will kickoff at 7:30 PM (PT) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.