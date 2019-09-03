Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon grabs Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors in his first career start

Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon is named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week in his first career start after leading the Cougars to a 58-7 win over New Mexico State in week one. Gordon completed 29-of-35 passes for 430 yards and five touchdowns, starting the game with 15 straight completions and finishing the first half going 22-of-23 for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

